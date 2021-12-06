Michigan State Police in Wakefield advise citizens to stay home

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police in Wakefield recommend that people stay home due to inclement weather.
They say that several cars have already gone into ditches but no injuries have yet to occur. Road conditions and visibility are extremely poor. The Gogebic County Road Commission is out plowing but snow is accumulating faster than they can plow. They add that it is easier and safer for them to do their job without people on the roads.
