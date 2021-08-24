Michigan State Police; Wakefield Post reminds you to watch for school buses

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – Students will be back in school soon and buses back on the roads, the Michigan State Police say to remember a few rules when approaching a bus.

School buses are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries. The MSP say every state has stop-arm laws to protect children from other motorists.

Remember:

Yellow flashing lights on a bus mean slow down, the bus is preparing to stop. Students are likely nearby waiting to get on the bus or parents may be waiting to pick up children from the bus.

Red flashing lights mean stop. Wait at least 20 feet behind the bus and stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop arm is retracted and the bus starts moving again.

Even when there aren’t flashing lights, watch for children especially in the early mornings and the afternoons.

Parents are encouraged to talk about bus safety with their children.