Michigan State Police Wakefield Post seeking “Angel” volunteers

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post is looking for volunteers to assist with the Angel program.

Volunteers help individuals struggling with addiction find assistance without fear of arrest or investigation. Those struggling with addiction can walk into any Michigan State Police Post and ask for assistance. Volunteers respond to assist MSP post personnel in finding appropriate treatment and transporting the participant to a treatment center. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses. After 20 hours of service, they also receive an hourly stipend. They will be trained by MSP personnel on the responsibilities and expectations of being an Angel.

Training for new volunteers will begin soon. Those interested in learning more bout the program or becoming a volunteer should call the Wakefield post at (906)-229-5372 or visit www.michigan.gov/AngelProgram.