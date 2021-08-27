Missing Ontonagon teen last seen Thursday

Western UP

by: Denise Craig

Posted: / Updated:

Kaden Pragacz, 16, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday walking approximately 3 miles east of his home. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes. (Photo Courtesy Michigan State Police)

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post requested the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old from FireSteel Road in Ontonagon Township.

Kaden Pragacz was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday walking approximately 3 miles east of his home. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Pragacz is 5’8″, 125 pounds with brown eyes, longer brown hair, a beard and glasses.

Police said he is not believed to be in danger, and he does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

