ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Feeding America West Michigan will deliver a variety of foods, including fresh produce and dairy items, at a mobile food pantry event planned next week in Ontonagon.

The pantry, funded by the Portage Health Foundation in partnership with Ontonagon Area Schools, will have enough items to supply about 300 families. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 15 beginning at 12 p.m. at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, located at 315 River Street.

Those who attend the pantry will not be required to show identification or proof of income, but will be asked to provide basic contact information and affirm that they are in need of food. The food will be distributed in a drive-thru format.

Feeding America West Michigan serves as a food bank in 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties. Its service area spans from the Michigan-Indiana border up through the western half of the Lower Peninsula and extends throughout the entire Upper Peninsula. Portage Health Foundation has funded multiple mobile food pantries in partnership with Feeding America West Michigan since 2020.

