ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on June 24, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Wakefield Post were called to the intersection of S. Seventh Street and Greenland Road in Ontonagon for a truck vs. pedestrian crash.

Investigation revealed that a 69-year-old woman from Waukesha, Wisconsin was crossing S. Seventh Street and was already in the crosswalk was struck by 75-year-old Ontonagon man driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, then airlifted to Aspirus in Wausau, Wisconsin. She has since been moved to a hospital in the Milwaukee area for rehabilitation.

The crash is still under investigation and awaiting reports from the MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit out of Marquette. The report will then be forwarded to the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s Office for review.