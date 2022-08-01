GAASTRA, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from Michigan State Police (MSP) Iron Mountain Post were dispatched to a report of an assault that occurred early on Monday in Iron County.

Troopers say an 18-year-old female Gaastra resident was out for a run around 6am on August 1 when an unknown male attacked her. Officers say the victim was able to fight off the attacker and that the assault occurred on Bates/Gaastra Road just north of Gaastra.

Through their investigation, MSP describes the suspect as a white male who is in his mid-20s, around 5’8″ and 220 pounds. Officials also say that he has short red hair with freckles and moles on his face and was driving a silver passenger car, possibly a Ford.

MSP is asking residents in the area to check any home security footage.

If you have any information MSP is asking that you call the MSP Iron Mountain Post at (906)774-2122.