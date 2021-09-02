MSP responds to fatal accident at a hydroelectric dam in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Iron Mountain Post responded to a fatal industrial accident on August 31 at approximately 12:25 p.m. at the hydroelectric dam on Lower Dam Road in Mastodon Township.

The investigation determined that employees of Waterworks Marine of Lacrosse, Wisc. were moving a bulkhead into place by a crane, when the boom of the crane snapped off, striking a worker.

Emergency medical personnel from Aspirus EMS assisted by Alpha/Mastadon Township Fire Department responded to the scene. The Waterworks Marine worker, 48-year-old Neil Boser of Hillman, Minn., suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is conducting a follow-up in the incident.

