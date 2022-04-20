WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police Wakefield Post wants to inform the public of more scam calls circulating in the area.

Citizens have been reporting that they are getting calls from someone stating they are from the Michigan State Police and are seeking donations. Other callers are saying that Reader’s Digest has money for them. Often caller ID shows the calls are coming from known numbers, but are most likely coming from out of the country.

Michigan State Police said it does not seek donations from the public in any manner, and reminds the public to not give out any personal or financial information.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and report it to your local Michigan State Police Post.