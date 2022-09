IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Police are asking for the public’s help after someone stole a special street sign to the Iron River community.

According to the City of Iron River’s Facebook Page, someone took the ‘Nick Baumgartner Way’ sign that was recently installed to honor the Olympian and Iron River native. The Riverton Drive sign was also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Iron River Police Department at (906) 265-4321.