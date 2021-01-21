Plane that flew out of Ironwood lands safely after losing tire in neighborhood near Chicago O’Hare International Airport

CHICAGO, Ill. (WJMN) – According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 landed without incident around 6:40 p.m. CST Thursday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport after losing a wheel over a neighborhood shortly before landing.
The Boutique Airlines aircraft with seven people aboard was flying from aircraft was flying from Ironwood, Mich., to Chicago, Ill. when the incident occurred.
The FAA and NTSB is investigating the incident.
