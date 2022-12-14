MASTODON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in Iron County on Tuesday.

According to MSP, a 41-year-old Iron Mountain man was traveling in Mastodon Township in Iron County when his vehicle crashed at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no other occupants in the man’s vehicle.

Police say the crash is believed to be the result of a medical condition, but no additional details have been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

MSP were assisted in responding to the crash by DNR Law Enforcement, the Crystal Falls Police Department, the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, the Alpha Mastodon Fire Department, and Aspirus EMS.