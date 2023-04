IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron River Police Department (IRPD) is attempting to locate a man last seen over the weekend in Iron River.

IRPD says that Kevin Schingeck was last seen at the AmericInn hotel in Iron River at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt.

If you have seen Keven Schingeck, call 911.