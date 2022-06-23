GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Thursday that Project Lifesaver is coming soon to Gogebic and Iron Counties.

Project Lifesaver outfits people with small transmitters worn on the wrist or ankle. It sends out a signal specific to the person wearing it. If the person goes missing, the caregiver notifies their local Project Lifesaver agency. Then a trained emergency team responds to the area.

First responders are also trained how to best approach the person and bring them home safely.

Families with cognitively challenged members such as those diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimers, autism, etc will be able to sign up for this program soon in both Gogebic County and Iron County – Iron County, WI Sheriff’s Office – as both agencies are partnering together on establishing this program in our area.

Gogebic Range Health Foundation provided a donation on Thursday. The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office will be sharing a donation and sign up link in the near future.