IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public in a search for a man last seen in Ironwood last month.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, Rudy Patrick Massi was reportedly last seen on Bundy Street in Ironwood at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

Police believe that Massi is voluntarily missing. No foul play is expected in his disappearance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Massi’s family and friends say he is known to frequently spend time in Gogebic County, as well as Park Falls, Wisconsin and possibly North Dakota.

If you have any information on Massi’s location, you are asked to call 911 or the Gogebic cOunty Sheriff’s Office at (906) 667-0203.