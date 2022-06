ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Officials with the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the Western U.P. reported on Tuesday that rangers were out assessing trail damage.

In a Facebook post, park officials said they were getting reports of bridges being washed away throughout the park.

The public is urged to use caution if visiting the park.

They are also asking if you were in the park since Monday and have a trail report to contact park officials.