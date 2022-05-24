BESSEMER, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that a project to rebuild a 2.7 mile stretch of US-2 through the city of Bessemer is set to resume at the end of May. The $9.9 million project stretches from Powdermill Creek to east of Cedar Avenue in Bessemer.

The rebuilding project will resume on May 31, 2022 and estimated to conclude in October of 2022.

Work done during the project will include reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

MDOT listed the following traffic restrictions that will take place during the project:

A one-way detour of US-2 traffic will be in place during the work. From May 31 until late August, eastbound US-2 will be detoured onto city streets. Eastbound US-2 traffic will be directed south onto Mill Street, then east on Galena Street, south on Moore Street, east on Longyear Street, north on Peck Street, and back to US-2.

Clayberg Street will provide an intermediate route for traffic to circle back to westbound US-2. From July 5 to mid-August, westbound US-2 will be detoured north onto Case Street, west onto Iron Street, south onto Mine Street, and then back to US-2.

The rebuilding is in partnership with the city of Bessemer. MDOT says the project is expected to directly and indirectly support 126 jobs.