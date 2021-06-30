Road work to begin July 6 in Crystal Falls

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest around $1.2 million to resurface nearly 16 miles of US-141 near Crystal Falls.

The resurfacing will be done between the intersection of US-41 and US-2 and continue north to Basilio Road in Iron County. They will do a scrub seal, single chip seal, fog seal, aggregate shoulders and pavement markings.

During the project traffic will be shifted and single-lane closures using traffic regulators will be used. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

The project is expected to be completed in early September 2021 and will extend the lifespan of the roadway with a smoother surface and increase safety.