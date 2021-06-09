Roadwork to begin in Wakefield on June 21

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction will kick off June 21 on US-2 between Little Black River and Pierce St and on M-28 from US-2 to Crusher Road in Wakefield.

MDOT is investing $560,000 into the project which includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, drainage structure repairs, pavement markings and access management in the city of Wakefield. The project also includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty. The result of the project will be a smoother driving surface and increased safety. Access management will reduce the number of potential conflict points along the trunkline, which will increase safety.

During the work, traffic shifts and single-lane closures with traffic regulators will maintain traffic. The estimated completion date is September 2021. A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

