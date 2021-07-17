Rodeo Recap: The 53rd U.P. Championship Rodeo

UPDATED JULY 19 – Cowgirls and Cowboys gathered Friday and Saturday to witness the only Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Sanctioned rodeo in all of Michigan.

People from various towns in the Upper Peninsula were present and ready to compete throughout the competition. Traditional rodeo events such as bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and more brought the crowd to their feet.

Along with traditional events, there were some specialty performances as well. The Rodeo City Riders who are a unique all-women drill team made up of women performed a patriotic-themed routine and a specialty performance by husband and wife duo Justin and Dusti Dickerson. Dusti Dickerson who has performed in Dolly Parton’s Stampede had some special tricks up her sleeve for the event which wowed the crowd.

Brook Harris from Rapid River took how the big title as she was crowned Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen.

“I was absolutely flooded with emotions when I was announced the Miss U.P Rodeo Queen. I have worked so hard for this and I was so excited and I am so excited for this year to come.”

Vendors, food, and lots of fun were all present at the event for night one. One of the most anticipated events throughout the entire rodeo is the Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen and Princess pageant. The judging for this pageant isn’t just limited to what the judges see on the stage, it lasts all weekend.

“We start off by taking a horsemanship test,” Liz Konkel, the 2019 Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen said. “There we get judged on our appearance and our personality. From there we got to Market Days where we do modeling and we get asked some impromptu questions, a lot of things you don’t know what they are going to be. We then get to spend a lot of one-on-one time with the judges through your interviews and from there you are pretty much judged on everything you do throughout your entire weekend.”

After holding onto her title for 2 full years, Konkel who is a Bark River native says crowing the next queen is something that will be bittersweet for her.

“I am excited for the next girl,” Konkel said. “It has been a long time and I know a lot of girls have been looking forward to this weekend.”

Konkel is pursuing a degree in marketing at a college in the Upper Peninsula.

The 2021 Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen and Princess will be crowned Saturday, at 6:30 pm CST.

To find the schedule for all of the second day events of the U.P. Championship Rodeo, click here.