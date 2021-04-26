Search continues for missing Ontonagon County teen

HAIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement and community members continue the search for 17-year-old Cam Besonen.

His family reported Besonen missing around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 23. He went missing from the Paulding/Bruce Crossing area. Besonen has autism and is non-verbal.

Ontonagon and Gogebic County law enforcement agencies responded immediately.

“We’ve had an extensive search effort underway, including multiple agencies. Hundreds of volunteers, which we are thankful for,” said Bill Witt, Undersheriff for Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve covered hundreds of acres, mass amounts of area, very rural area, very remote area, and inaccessible areas. And so far, we are continuing our search. We’ve expanded our search area quite a bit now, since we’ve eliminated a lot of areas. But we will have additional resources that will be coming in later today and tomorrow also.”

17-year-old Cam Besonen. Photo courtesy of Jill Keeley-Besonen.

Search and Rescue organizations from all over the U.P., and even Wisconsin, have come together to help find Besonen. The United States Coast Guard and the Michigan State Police aviation and K-9 units have been assisting in the search as well.

The biggest issue the police are dealing with is visibility.

“With the recent snowfall we’ve had, both aerial visibility and ground visibility has been drastically reduced and for safety purposes. We had a really good search day yesterday with the aviation unit and ground search personnel. But unfortunately, we haven’t come up with anything,” said Witt.

If you would like to assist in finding Cam Besonen, please go to the Haight Township Hall. If you have any information on Besonen’s disappearance, contact the Ontonogan County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 884-4901 or call 911.