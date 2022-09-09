ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – An Ontonagon Township man who was last seen by his family on Wednesday, still has not been found as of Friday Morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) are reporting the Joseph Bittner was last seen by his family around 9:30 Wednesday morning at their Lakeshore Drive home when he left on his four wheeler to do some work on a nearby camp. When he didn’t come home, family called police.

His four-wheeler was found shortly after the search began on Thursday along Lakeshore Drive.

MSP canine teams from Iron Mountain and Gladstone were called in to help Houghton County Search and Rescue. Authorities are also using drones to search the area. Planes and helicopters were not able to respond because of weather conditions.

The search continues on Friday. Again, no air support is able to assist because of weather.

Bittner is reported to have a medical condition that requires him to take medication. It’s unknown if he had any medication with him at the time of his disappearance.

Call 911 if you have any information about this search.