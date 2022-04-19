WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Contemporary Gallery at Northern Waters Casino Resort has announced that artist Steve Ross, son of the famed painter and public television personality Bob Ross, will be showing his original work for the first time in a solo show and at a contemporary art gallery in the resort’s designated art space. In addition, Ross will be conducting a one-day exclusive painting workshop in the resort casino’s event center the following day of the opening of his solo show.

The artist’s reception for “Legacy: The Art of Steve Ross” will be free and open to the public at 6:00 pm in the Contemporary Art Gallery at the Northern Waters Resort on Friday, June 24. The artist will be attending and will discuss his work and the legacy of his family in modern American contemporary arts. Ross’s 6-hour painting workshop will be on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 6 pm. A very limited number of tickets for the exclusive workshop will go on sale on May 6 at 9:00 am CST.

In his 40-plus years of painting and teaching the techniques mastered by his father, Ross has never had a body of only his original work shown in a gallery setting. Entitled “Legacy: The Art of Steve Ross” Ross will transcend the boundaries of both classical landscapes painted in the “ala prima” or the more commonly named “wet on wet” technique and the modern expression of the genre today.

“As Bethany Butler so eloquently wrote in her 2021 Washington Post article, “(The Ross’s) brought happiness to many as the honey-voiced host(s) of “The Joy of Painting,” the long-running PBS show that taught viewers how to paint lush landscapes and vivid skies in less than 30 tranquil minutes,” said Michael J. Broderick, Northern Waters Casino Resort’s General Manager.

“We can’t express enough how excited and honored we feel to have been chosen by Steve to show his work in our gallery and to also have a painting workshop for his, and his father’s fans and interested artists alike. As always, we are thrilled to offer our guests more than the “average” casino-resort experience. This show will be historic, and we can’t think of a more appropriate setting than in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to share a master’s work with the world.”

Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will also be offering 10 scholarships for the workshop for disadvantaged native and non-Native youths ages 14 to 18 from the surrounding areas.

Tickets to the workshop will be priced at $150 per person and will be extremely limited. The admission will include all materials including canvas, paints, brushes, and a table-top easel. Paint thinner and cleaning stations will be provided by the venue. Artists with their own materials, other than canvas and easel, are welcome to use them too. Children attending either the gallery reception or the workshop ages 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Contemporary Gallery at Northern Waters Casino Resort and the artist will be giving a limited edition 9” X 12”, 60 color serigraph print to each attendee. Each print will be signed, numbered, and gallery emboss stamped. Entitled “Crimson Frost – Alaskan Landscape Painting”, once the print run is complete, the plates will be destroyed. It will be the first time the artist has made his work available to the masses to own and collect. Only 300 signed and numbered prints and 5 Artist’s Proofs will be available through the purchase of a ticket. In addition, attendees will be required to sign a resale agreement to receive the print.

For more information, please contact the resort at 1-906-358-4226. For tickets to the workshop, or to RSVP for the Artist’s Reception at The Contemporary, please go to https://paintwithsteveross.eventbrite.com.

More information about Steve, his art, and future workshops can be found at www.steverossart.com.