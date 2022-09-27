IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Stormy Kromer is selling hats to support Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Veterans.

Stormy Kromer is selling a special edition hat to support the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight. The company has been donating tp the U.P. Honor Flight for years by selling these hats. This year’s hat features the iconic red and black plaid and the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight logo on the side.

“So, I think this is the third, or fourth sale event that we’ve done for the Honor Flight,” said Gina Thorsen, CEO of Stormy Kromer. “They approached us a few years ago and were looking for ways that we could partner and support their efforts, which are obviously incredibly noble, and something we wanted to get behind. So, we’ve done a series of special edition caps, where a portion of the purchase price goes to support the honor flight, and this is this year’s cap, which we’ve strangely have never done one in the iconic red black plaid before this year, so we’re really excited about it.”

The U.P. Honor Flight Stormy Kromer hat is sold for a limited time only. The last day to order the hat online is October 6. Half of the purchase price will go to the U.P. Honor Flight.

If you are interested in the hat, you can find it on their website here.