Structural fire broke out in downtown Ironwood late Wednesday night

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — A fire broke out in downtown Ironwood Wednesday night.

Wednesday night, Ironwood Public Safety Officers went to 135 East Ayer Street after receiving reports of a fire at a commercial building around 8 p.m.

First responders were on scene 4 minutes after the call came into dispatch. Upon arrival, a large amount of smoke was seen coming from the building.

Responders located the fire coming from the basement of the building.

After requesting assistance, the fire was under control by 11 p.m. and cleared just before 1 a.m.

Two businesses received extensive smoke and fire damage, while only one business only sustained smoke damage.

The apartments in the building were evacuated and searched by Gogebic County Sheriff Department, Iron County, Wisconsin Sheriff, and Hurley Police.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Ironwood Public Safety.