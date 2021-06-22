Suspects arrested in Ontonagon County home invasion

ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday June 18, 2021 at around 2:45 a.m. EST, troopers from the Michigan State Police, Wakefield Post were dispatched to a residence in Rockland Township, Ontonagon County for an alleged Home Invasion and assault in-progress.

Further investigation led troopers to an additional address in Baraga County which was suspected to contain stolen property from the home invasion. After thorough investigation by troopers, a search warrant was issued and executed at the residence in Baraga County.

Troopers from the Wakefield Post, Calumet Post, along with deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Department located and arrested the alleged suspect(s). The alleged stolen property along with various suspected narcotics, including but not limited to, Methamphetamine, Heroin, various Hallucinogen’s, several Schedule II and Schedule III narcotics, along with various types of drug paraphernalia was seized.

Suspects in this matter were arrested and lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail pending arraignment in Ontonagon and Baraga counties.

