The 53rd U.P. Championship Rodeo is in full swing

IRON RIVER, Mich (WJMN) – After last year’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.P Championship Rodeo kicked off their first night of the two-day event on Friday.

Vendors, food, and lots of fun were all present at the event for night one. One of the most anticipated events throughout the entire rodeo is the Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen and Princess pageant. The judging for this pageant isn’t just limited to what the judges see on the stage, it lasts all weekend.

“We start off by taking a horsemanship test,” Liz Konkel, the 2019 Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen said. “There we get judged on our appearance and our personality. From there we got to Market Days where we do modeling and we get asked some impromptu questions, a lot of things you don’t know what they are going to be. We then get to spend a lot of one-on-one time with the judges through your interviews and from there you are pretty much judged on everything you do throughout your entire weekend.”

After holding onto her title for 2 full years, Konkel who is a Bark River native says crowing the next queen is something that will be bittersweet for her.

“I am excited for the next girl,” Konkel said. “It has been a long time and I know a lot of girls have been looking forward to this weekend.”

Konkel is pursuing a degree in marketing at a college in the Upper Peninsula.

The 2021 Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen and Princess will be crowned Saturday, at 6:30 pm CST.

