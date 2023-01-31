GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in Gogebic County. The individuals were arrested and charged following an investigation by the Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT) in the summer of 2022.

According to a release from GIANT, the team began investigating Michael S. Johnson for selling methamphetamine and heroin throughout Gogebic County in July 2022. Through the investigation, GIANT conducted several controlled buys.

The team subsequently executed search warrants in Bessemer Township and the City of Bessemer. Michael S. Johnson of Bessemer Township, Anthony J. Negri of Bessemer, and Lynn E. Chapman of Eagle River, WI, were arrested and lodged at the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department for controlled substance-related violations.

During the arrest of Johnson and execution of a search warrant at his home, officers reportedly found and seized methamphetamine, U.S. Currency, drug paraphernalia, items used to distribute controlled substances, and a .40 caliber pistol.

On July 15th, 2022, Gogebic County District Attorney Nicholas Jacobs authorized eight felony and two misdemeanor charges for Johnson, four felony and one misdemeanor charges for Negri, and two felony charges for Chapman.

Since that time, all three have plead guilty to various charges and have been sentenced to prison in recent weeks.

Johnson plead guilty to two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of Maintaining a Drug House. He was sentenced on January 27, 2023 to a minimum of 13.5 years in prison with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Negri plead guilty to one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of Maintaining a Drug House. He was sentenced to a minimum of 5 years in prison with a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Chapman plead guilty to one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine and was sentenced to a minimum of 5 years in prison with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

