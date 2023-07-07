IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – With a slow start to summer tourist season, Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance says the U.P. Championship Rodeo is critical for their industry and businesses in the area.

“It’s probably the busiest weekend here in Iron County along with the Bass Festival over in Crystal Falls,” said Zach Hautala, Director, Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance. “Our RV park alone will be full. The only weekend so far this year that it will be, but it’s also important to all of our tourism industry here in Iron County. The lodging industry, the service industry, the bars, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, all of the different stores and antique shops and boutiques, the gift shops and gas stations as well.”

Hautala goes on to say that while you’re staying in the Iron River, there is a range of different things to experience in the area such as the downtown districts in Iron River and Crystal Falls and recreation opportunities like exploring the trails and lake for boating and fishing.

For more information from Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance, click here.