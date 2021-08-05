US-41 detoured in Menominee starting Monday, August 9

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Beginning Aug 9, US-41 in Menominee will be closed at the railroad crossing near Hall Avenue across the state line in Marinette, Wisconsin.

A signed detour will direct southbound US-41 around the closure via 10th Avenue in Menominee to the Hattie Street Bridge. The detour will be followed in reverse for northbound traffic. The traffic signal at US-41 and 13th Avenue will be monitored and may be put into flash mode to minimize backups and delays. Left turns from the MDOT Welcome Center onto southbound US-41 will be prohibited temporarily.

Businesses will remain open but access may be restricted at specific locations. The US-41 bridge over the Menominee River will be closed to local traffic during the detour. The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Friday, August 13.

CN Railway has a 24-hour emergency contact number: 800-465-9239.