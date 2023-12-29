WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) – A Watersmeet man is dead following an incident at his home on Thursday.

According to Michigan State Police, Troopers from the Wakefield post were called to a home in Watersmeet around 4 p.m. Central on Thursday. They believe a 59-year-old man who has not been named, was working a skid steer in his home garage, when a hydraulic failure caused the skid steer to hit the man. He was able to call a neighbor for help, who then called 911.

The man was taken to the hospital, but died as the result of his injuries.

No further details about the incident have been provided by MSP.