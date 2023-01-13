IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – West Iron County School Superintendent, Kevin Schmutzler released a statement on Thursday addressing the recent investigation into and resignation of a teacher within the school district.

In the statement, Superintendent Schmutzler said during the investigation of allegations of unprofessional conduct, the teach in question resigned employment as of January 4, 2023.

The name of the teacher has not been released by the school.

West Iron administration contacted the Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police to investigate and determine if any further action will be taken.

Read the full statement from Superintendent, Kevin Schmutzler below:

Dear WICS Families & Staff,

Questions have arisen about the recent resignation of a West Iron County School teacher. Upon learning of an allegation of unprofessional conduct, administration took immediate, appropriate, and necessary action. An investigation began and the teacher was immediately placed on paid administrative leave. Before the administration concluded its investigation, the teacher resigned all employment with WICS, effective January 4, 2023.

Administration also contacted the Iron County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police and shared information for further investigation. Law enforcement will complete the investigation and determine next steps.

School officials cannot share further details due to the active investigation by law enforcement and the privacy rights of all parties involved. Further questions should be directed to the law enforcement agencies.

Our first obligation as a school district is to do everything we can to support the students, families, and staff of West Iron County Schools. If your son or daughter needs any support, including social or emotional assistance, please contact the school office.

We have a variety of supports in place and available for our students.

Sincerely,

Kevin Schmutzler, Superintendent