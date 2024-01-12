WESTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Five Michigan community-based organizations will receive $250,000 in grants from the Advancing Maternal Health Equity Program to reduce disparities and improve maternal health outcomes in vulnerable communities.

This initiative is backed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation. The funds aim to support sustainable initiatives across the entire pregnancy journey, lowering risks of maternal mortality and severe morbidity. The Upper Peninsula Perinatal Quality Collaborative was the one organization in the U.P. to receive $50,000.

The funds will be used to expand the U.P. Peninsula Maternal Opioid Misuse Model, also known as UP MOM, to the western U.P. The program supports the needs of the whole person allowing women to focus on a healthy pregnancy and well-being after birth for both mom and infant.

“We are looking to support people who are pregnant or postpartum with this funding,” said Katrina Keough, assistant director of Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions. “Especially those who suffer from a chronic condition of substance use disorder and really giving them the extra benefit of having a care coordinator, which is a community health worker who really becomes a peer, becomes an advocate and can help them meet the needs that they might have that are directly affecting the health and wellness of their pregnancy and their ability to receive care for their disease and to have a healthy well-being after birth.”

This funding will allow the expansion of the UP MOM Program to Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties. The program is also available in Marquette, Chippewa, and Delta counties from another funding source. If you’re located in one of these eight counties and want to learn more about the UP MOM Program, you can call your local health department.