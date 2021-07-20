Western Upper Peninsula Health Department reports concerning increase in Gogebic County COVID cases

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, Gogebic County has posted 33 new cases in the last 19 days.
The department says testing is encouraged for anyone who is having symptoms or has been in contact with a known case. Contact your local healthcare provider or pharmacy for testing information.
