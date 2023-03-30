WHITE PINE, Mich. (WJMN) – On March 30, 2023, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of male suspect from White Pine in Ontonagon County for charges relating to the distribution of crystal meth and suspected fentanyl pills.

Detectives from UPSET and troopers from the Wakefield Post say that they obtained information that a known drug dealer, who was currently on a delayed sentence from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was suspected of receiving large amounts of crystal meth and fentanyl pills. Detectives were able to obtain enough information to execute a search warrant at the suspects residence in White Pine. During a search of the residence detectives arrested the suspect and seized about 25 grams of crystal meth, over 130 pills, suspected of containing fentanyl, and evidence of drug distribution. The suspect was lodged at the Ontonagon County Jail.

No names or additional information is being released at this time since the investigation is ongoing.