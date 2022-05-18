ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A wildfire that started on Tuesday in the Porcupine Mountains of Ontonagon County is now contained.

The fire spread across 2.4 acres. The DNR is still investigating what sparked the flames.

In a Facebook post from Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, it said that there had been a small fire near Lake of the Clouds cabin. The post asked folks to be aware of high fire dangers and to keep fires in designated rings and to put them out when camp sites are unoccupied.

We are working to learn more about the extent of the damage and any additional details from the Department of Natural Resources.