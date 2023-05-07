ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) — An eight-year-old student from a Wisconsin school went missing in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park across the border in Ontonagon, and local authorities are still searching for him.

The Hurley School District in Wisconsin, which is where the student is from, said it has two buses full of volunteers waiting to help with the search.

However, a Facebook post from the park indicated dozens of agencies across the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are searching for the boy. Local authorities have asked volunteers to not join the search.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.