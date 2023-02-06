MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has died following a snowmobile crash in Gogebic County late last week.

According to a release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call reporting a crash on Trail #2 was received at around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, February 3. The crash occurred approximately 7 miles east of Highway M-64 in Marenisco Township.

A 26-year-old Minnesota woman was traveling west on Trail #2 when she failed to negotiate a curve. The woman exited the trail and was ejected from the snowmobile.

The woman’s father and an accompanying friend performed CPR until paramedics arrived on-scene. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

The woman’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

Other agencies assisting in responding to the crash include the Michigan State Police, MSP Chaplin Corps, Beacon Ambulance, Watersmeet First Responders, Watersmeet Township Police, Marenisco Fire/EMS, USFS Law Enforcement and the Michigan DNR Conservation Officer.