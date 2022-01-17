HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department says those testing positive on at-home tests should take steps to isolate, notify contacts and end isolation only after symptoms have subsided.

The following guidance is from the WUPHD on what to do if you have a positive result on an at-home COVID-19 test:

Isolate for 5 days from the start of your symptoms or if no symptoms, the day you took the test.

Notify all your close contacts that they have been exposed and should quarantine as recommended.

End isolation only after symptoms are improved, you have had no fever for 24 hours, and continue to mask for an additional 5 days.

“Home tests are a great tool for early detection and prevention of further spread, however, their results

cannot be verified, meaning that positives are only considered to be suspect cases and are not

included in total case counts,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “Home tests cannot be used

to document cases for return to work letters; a follow up lab test is recommended if you need such

documentation. Due to resource shortages, the WUPHD is not currently asking residents to report

positive home tests to the agency. All residents should take precautions by staying home if you are not

feeling well, masking in public or crowded spaces, follow quarantine guidelines, and getting vaccinated

or your booster dose. Vaccinations continue to be our best defense to reduce the severity of symptoms,

prevent hospitalizations, and death.”

WUPHD also advises everyone 5 years and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Boosters are available to those 12 years of age and older. To find somewhere to get vaccinated in the Western Upper Peninsula, visit www.coppercountrystrong.com/vaccine. Testing sites can be located online. For more information visit wuphd.org or call 211.