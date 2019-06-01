What is the future of the Line Five pipeline?

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MACKINAC ISLAND — Michigan’s leaders and politicians are on Mackinac Island this week for the Mackinac Policy Conference discussing ways to improve Michigan. According to WWTV, one big topic on the table was the future of the Line Five Pipeline.

“We are literally talking about what could be the biggest oil spill in American history. My belief is that every day that Line Five continues to run is a day that our state is in peril,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel is ready to take legal action if Governor Whitmer can’t reach a deal soon, but if Line Five gets shut down just what happens to that oil and gas?

“There are a number of policy decisions that have to be made by the Governor- and by the legislature. now I’ve been in favor of some sort of a special task force that focuses on exactly what needs to be done in order to assure that the residents of the Upper Peninsula have all the propane they need and everybody across the states has their energy needs met,” continues Nessel.

“Anybody who lives in the first district of Michigan understands that the cleanliness of our waters and the safety of our waters is always first consideration,” explains Congressman Jack Bergman.

Bergman says this is just not a good plan for the people of the U.P.

“It shows really a lack of caring for the people of the Upper Peninsula. She should think about protecting the people first,” continues Bergman.

Congressman Bergman looks to Governor Whitmer to make what he says is the good decision.

He adds, “I’m confident in Governor Whitmer’s ability to see the good sense in the long term of a utility tunnel.”

The future of LIne Five is now ultimately up to Governor Whitmer.