MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wondering what to cook for the 4th of July holiday? Northern Michigan University’s Alumni Association has the answer.

Chef Alden MacDonald, the executive chef of Dining Services at NMU, will conduct a virtual, online cooking event on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. This family cooking segment will help viewers prepare for the 4th of July festivities! Chef Alden will showcase red, white, and blue recipes that can be made and enjoyed by the whole family. She will also discuss non-traditional entrees that go well beyond hot dogs and burgers. The segment will take place inside the recently opened, state-of-the-art kitchen at the Northern Center – the new home for the NMU Hospitality Management program. Chef MacDonald hopes the participants will get ideas that they can then experiment with, be it in an inside kitchen or an outdoor grill.

“I always try to pick one or two things that people are familiar with but then also pick some items that they might not have seen before and really challenge people to get in the kitchen and try something a little different and outside of their comfort zone and that just brings inspiration to people it’s always my goal to encourage people to get in the kitchen and cook because it’s amazing how good people can be when they try,” said MacDonald.

Registration is free on NMU’s alumni page and is required to participate. Chef MacDonald will also be fielding culinary questions, as well as giving a behind-the-scenes look at the new Hospitality Management facilities. This segment will be recorded and made available on NMU’s Alumni Relations page.