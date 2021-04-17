What’s Cooking with Alex: Microgreens

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – This week, Alex introduces microgreens! She touches on nutritional benefits, culinary uses and of course shares ways to get your hands on some!

You can learn more about individual microgreen varieties by checking out this Taste the Local Difference Blog Post: https://blog.localdifference.org/microgreens/

Producers featured: Freshwind Farms, Skandia, MI Available at the Lakeshore Depot currently, and the Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market this summer. Tonella Farms, Skandia, MI Available at the Lakeshore Depot, the Marquette Food Co-op currently, and the Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market and Tadych’s Econo Foods this summer.

In the Western Upper Peninsula? You can check out Living Vitamins.

To get connected to Food and Farms near you using the Taste the Local Difference Find Food & Farms Search Tool.

For questions you can contact Alex the U.P. Local Food Coordinator for Taste the Local Difference – alex@localdifference.org.