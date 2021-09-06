What’s Cooking with Alex: Produce Pancakes

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex Palzewicz of Taste the Local Difference (TLD) joins us this month for a delicious produce pancake recipe that is vegan and gluten-free.

Produce Pancakes

3 medium potatoes, diced and boiled until soft

1 large zucchini, grated, salted and drained

1/2 cup chopped scallions

3 cloves of garlic, grated

salt and pepper to taste

3 tsp curry seasoning

2-3 tbsp chickpea flour to thicken as needed

Sauce (Not vegan)

1/4 sour cream

1 tbsp Rozie’s Hot RelSa

Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl until a batter is formed. It should be thick and sticky but also very tacky. The size of each pancake is up to you, but the suggested is 2 oz. Flatten and cook in a cast iron that has a thin layer of oil or, grease a baking sheet and back them in the oven at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway through.

For more great recipes visit the Taste the Local Difference Blog.

Catch Alex’s next food demonstration at the Houghton Farmers Market on Tuesday, September 28th from 4-6 p.m. outside the Portage Lake Library.

Latest stories