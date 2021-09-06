What’s Cooking with Alex: Produce Pancakes

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) –  Alex Palzewicz of Taste the Local Difference (TLD) joins us this month for a delicious produce pancake recipe that is vegan and gluten-free.

Produce Pancakes

  • 3 medium potatoes, diced and boiled until soft
  • 1 large zucchini, grated, salted and drained 
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 3 cloves of garlic, grated 
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 tsp curry seasoning 
  • 2-3 tbsp chickpea flour to thicken as needed

Sauce (Not vegan)

Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl until a batter is formed. It should be thick and sticky but also very tacky. The size of each pancake is up to you, but the suggested is 2 oz. Flatten and cook in a cast iron that has a thin layer of oil or, grease a baking sheet and back them in the oven at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway through. 

For more great recipes visit the Taste the Local Difference Blog

Catch Alex’s next food demonstration at the Houghton Farmers Market on Tuesday, September 28th from 4-6 p.m. outside the Portage Lake Library. 

Latest stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories