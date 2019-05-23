Widespread power outage workshop Video

ESCANABA -- What do you do in the case of a widespread power outage? What do your county officials do? Is there a plan of action in place? Today, representatives from numerous Upper Peninsula counties and organizations met to discuss these very questions.

Severe weather is no stranger to the U.P., but what happens when that severe weather creates widespread power outages for thousands or even hundreds of thousands of residents? Representatives from County Emergency Management, police, hospital and EMS, electric, and other groups spanning the Eastern U.P. gathered to go through a power vulnerability workshop.

"Our intent is to make sure that we can handle a widespread power outage, provide power to those essential services that people would need. We want to ensure that they have that capability and, if not, we want to try and figure out how we can provide that capability," says Michael Kasper, Emergency Management Coordinator for Mackinac County.

One example Kasper referenced happened in his own county last April.

"We had a cable compromised. So we thought, 'it would be a good time to look at what would happen if that actually knocked power out in a widespread area,'" continues Kasper.

One goal of the exercise is to compare emergency preparedness plans so that in case of a widespread blackout, neighboring counties may better be able to help each other.

"We want to make sure that our neighbors will have what they need, we will have what we need, because here in the Upper Peninsula we are all in this together," adds Kasper.

The workshop also focused on the public sector. For example, making sure residents have access to gas, food, water, and healthcare during a power outage.

While today was just an exercise for Eastern Upper Peninsula counties, the goal is to have a similar workshop for the entirety of the U.P.

Kasper says the best thing people can do is have an emergency bag packed at all times with at least 3 days worth of food, water, and other essentials. He also adds that if anyone has questions or concerns to contact their counties Emergency Manager.