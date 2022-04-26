EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man with ties to multiple communities in northern Wisconsin as well the Upper Peninsula is wanted by authorities for the sexual assault of a child.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 41-year-old Justin King for First-Degree Child Sexual Assault – Intercourse with Person under 12. The warrant was issued on April 21.

King reportedly has ties to Rhinelander, Mercer, Mosinee and the Upper Peninsula. Court records show he has an address in Eagle River. All of those municipalities are in different counties:

Iron County (Mercer)

Marathon County (Mosinee)

Oneida County (Rhinelander)

Vilas County (Eagle River)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.