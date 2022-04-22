MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 News is providing a platform to address the topic of mental health and suicide prevention. On Thursday, May 5, 2022, WJMN will welcome Jeff Olson to the studio along with other mental health professionals during our 6 p.m. newscast hour. We will discuss resources and needs in communities across the Upper Peninsula.

Immediately following the newscast, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Eastern, we will air the television premiere of Do it for Daniel. A documentary created to tell the story of Daniel Olson of Ishpeming who died of suicide in 2012. Students, parents, friends, and family are invited to sit together and watch this story together. The hope is to raise awareness, start conversations, and provide resources to those struggling with their own mental health.

Following the screening of Do it for Daniel, WJMN will host Jeff Olson and others in the studio for an open discussion via Facebook live. Families will be able to ask questions and comment about the documentary or other questions that come up through the course of the evening.

We hope you’ll join us for this evening of education, information, and conversation.

To learn more or support Jeff’s mission to share his son’s story, click here. If you or someone you know needs help now, contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. Great Lakes Recovery Center and West End Suicide Prevention also have resources available. You can also contact Dial Help which is based in Houghton.