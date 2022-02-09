MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – WJMN-TV/Local 3, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Upper Peninsula for over 50 years, today announced that it will continue to expand its live local news programming. The station has expanded to a full hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and will continue to be anchored by Rebecca Bartelme. Local 3 also announced that it will further expand its news offerings later this spring, adding live local newscasts from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Taken together, Local 3 will more than double the hours of live local news it airs every week.

The station also announced that it plans to carry “Morning in America,” NewsNation’s national cable news show with a mix of hard news, weather, sports and lifestyle feature stories, airing weekday mornings from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET beginning on February 28, 2022. Anchored by award-winning former ABC News correspondent, Adrienne Bankert, “Morning in America” will be supported with local news offerings throughout the morning with reporting from the WJMN news team.

“Local 3 has a very proud heritage of serving the community with news, weather and sports coverage you can trust and rely on,” said Mike Smith, WJMN-TV’s Vice President and General Manager. “We’re adding more journalists and news-gathering personnel and we’re committed to diving deep into the stories that matter most to Marquette and its residents. Local 3 is also dedicated to continuing to meet the needs of our advertising clients with unique cross-platform solutions that help them reach audiences in new and innovative ways and deliver results for their business.”