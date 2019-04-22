Woman charged in deadly Mackinac County crash

Follow @WJMN_Local3

CLARK TOWNSHIP – A Grand Rapids woman has been charged following a deadly Mackinac County traffic crash which took the life of her passenger, Zackeri Meingin of Cedarville.

The crash occurred on Sept. 1, 2018, on 3 Mile Road, near Nye Road, in Clark Township, according to Michigan State Police at the St. Ignace post.

The Mackinac County Prosecutor’s office charged Logan Smith, 25, with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death. She was arraigned this morning.