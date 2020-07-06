Women Build event to provide opportunities for women to learn construction skills

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Providing affordable housing for community members is Marquette County Habitat for Humanity’s (MCHFH) mission. The Women Build event next month is for local women who want to learn how to build and construct a home.

“Helping our communities, empowering other women, empowering our own families, that’s what it’s about,” said Cindy Noble, the affiliate support manager for MCHFH. “And helping families getting a hand up in life, to gain a little more financial independence and stability. Women can help be apart of this bridge, I guess. We’re kind of like a bridge that helps create affordable housing.”

After the event, women or anyone attending can volunteer at the home being built for a family in Gwinn or other current projects.

“[It’s] a hands-on experience, they can gain more skills in construction and putting up the home or the drywall or painting or whatever it may be depending on where we are in the process at that time.”

With projects back in full swing, MCHFH is also in need of volunteers.

“It’s been a challenge this year of course with volunteers. People are apprehensive. We do have some volunteers that have been coming back. We have the ReStore and all sorts of options for people to volunteer. They’re very important, very helpful.”

Noble said safety/health measures are being put into place.

The Women Build event will be held August 6 through August 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Women, men, and children 16 years or older are encouraged to participate.

No experience is necessary. A daily orientation and training will be provided.

Local guest speakers will also be in attendance: Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith, YMCA CEO Jenna Zdunek, and Rep. Sara Cambensy.

For more information on registration fees and what is provided, you can visit MCHFH’s website.