Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Innovate Marquette SmartZone held its annual “Women in Entrepreneurship” seminar tonight at The Northern Center. The grand ballroom was filled with women entrepreneurs, and those aspiring to start their own businesses. The main goal of tonight’s event was to celebrate and inspire those wishing to improve or start a new business, as well as provide as many resources as possible and reduce any challenges to women entrepreneurs. On hand to lend her assistance was an accountant who addressed cash flow management, as well as several successful women entrepreneurs who shared their experience with the room. For attendee and business owner Britta Carlson, this conference is all about ideas.

“So, this conference to me means it’s a start for people that are curious. It’s a way to step through the doors to talk to people that have done it that are thinking about it, that have made it to the other side. It’s just a platform to get the ball rolling.” Said, Carlson.

Innovate Marquette’s Programs Manager Kristin Tanner believes this event fosters connections.

“One of the primary goals of women in entrepreneurship is to bring together a community of female business owners, entrepreneurs, or even in spite aspiring entrepreneurs. Make those connections and walk away with tangible advice from our presentation.” Said, Tanner.

For many in attendance, the ability to network with business professionals who have shared the same struggles is invaluable.